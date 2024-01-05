Focus at Four: Mental health resources in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new report shows more than 88% of Texans live in a county where mental health providers are scarce. The report also cites the ratio of providers to people, with one provider for every 690 people.

In Brazos Valley there are some resources for people seeking mental health help, including Brazos Valley Mental Health and Wellness.

Dr. Sherry Haferkamp-Watson, the Executive Director, said seeking help is a great first step, she adds a lot of psychologists and therapists will advertise their services on Psychology Today.

“You’re looking for someone that’s going to have the same values and commitment that’s in alignment with you,” Dr. Haferkamp-Watson said. “You’ve got to find someone that has that expertise and is willing to go into the trenches with you. So it might take you a couple tries. It’s not like going to a medical office and you may not like the doctor, but they’re able to treat your symptoms and then you roll out. You really have to find someone that you align with.”

You can find more resources on the Brazos Valley Mental Health and Wellness website.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis dial 988 to be put in touch with trained professionals at the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

