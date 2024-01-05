Focus at Four: What you need to know about recent food recalls

Recently, a lot of stories have been coming out about food contamination and recalls.
By Delaney Peden
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:38 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Recently, alerts for food contamination and recalls have popped up in numerous headlines.

On Thursday, charcuterie meat products sold at Sam’s Club were the latest casualty, recalled due to salmonella concerns.

To figure out more about the process of approval, recalls and safety, the Director of the Norman Borlaug Institute for International Agriculture and Development, Elsa Murano, joined First News at Four today.

Murano says that the process for ensuring food is safe and sanitary is extensive, but that consumers should do their part in ensuring that their food is safe to eat by understanding basic hygiene regimens.

“It’s very important then that consumers know that the control that we have over all of this is a product like ground beef, cook it properly, 160 degrees Fahrenheit internal temperature,” said Murano.

Murano also mentioned that staying informed through the media is important, and although life can be busy, staying informed is a way to ensure that you and your family are safe.

To watch the full interview, you can click the video player above.

