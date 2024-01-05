Jimbo Fisher speaks out for first time since A&M firing on Pardon My Take

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the first time since Jimbo Fisher’s post game presser after the Mississippi State win and his firing the following day, Fisher made his first public interview on the Pardon My Take podcast.

The interview lasted over forty minutes and covered a variety of topics ranging from the state of college football, the playoff expansion, Jimbo’s dismissal and his buyout.

Since the firing, Fisher has been keeping a low profile and spending time with his family.

He said he was able to watch his son’s final high school football games something he isn’t able to do when coaching.

When it came to Jimbo’s firing after week 11, he said it came as a surprise.

“You don’t ever see it coming because we were still playing and thought we had a great game and thought we’d finish out 8-4...9-4 and we had the injuries that happened,” Jimbo Fisher said. “I thought the team we had coming and what we had going was going to be a really good football team, but you know hey that’s their choice that’s what they make, and I wish them the best and hope those kids have success.”

Jimbo is taking time off from coaching and laughed when asked about his nearly $77 million buyout he said he “isn’t complaining.”

