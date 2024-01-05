Kitten rescue in need of volunteers as founders prepare to move away

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local kitten rescue is in need of help.

Six Kittens Rescue has worked in the area to save over 1,200 felines in just the last few years. One of the founders of the rescue, Mallori Girard, says as she prepares to move, she wants to ensure work continues.

“There are so many stray cats. We get calls and texts every day of people needing help and it just shows how this cat population in our community is just constantly growing exponentially,” she said. “Six Kittens Rescue started as a passion project that went out of control.”

The rescue works to save and find homes for stray cats across the area. What she started as a graduate student, has now boomed into a notable local rescue. But Girard’s career is taking her across the country and she doesn’t want to leave any kittens behind.

Girard has split up her responsibilities into a few jobs she’s looking to fill. This includes an intake medic who she hopes will come with veterinary experience, animal lovers who are willing to help foster until forever homes are located, plus public relations and people to help host events.

“We are an organization that has community at the foundation. If you take away all of the cute kittens and the funky fundraisers and everything. We are absolutely grounded in community. And the people that we’re looking for to join our team are people who are passionate about this community and who love this community because that’s why we’re here,” she said.

Every hand working to help at Six Kittens Rescue is a volunteer. Girard says sometimes this can be hard for people, but any willingness to help matters.

“People think ‘Oh, this is great’ and then they get into it and they realize ‘Well, this is a lot when I’m not getting paid.’ So we want people who are okay with that and who know, this is an unpaid position,” she said in the end, it’s all worth it. “They hold that kitten for the first time and you can just feel that is a lifetime bond and that’s the reason why we do this and that’s why despite all of the things that can really tear us down working in animal rescue because it is hard.”

Applications can be submitted here.

Copyright 2024 KBTX. All rights reserved.