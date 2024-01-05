Learn the laws to operate your home food business

Before your new home-business is up and running, be sure you fully understand the Texas...
Before your new home-business is up and running, be sure you fully understand the Texas Cottage Food Law.(Texas A&M Agrilife Extension)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Before your new home-business is up and running, be sure you fully understand the Texas Cottage Food Law.

Hosted by the Brazos County Texas A&M Agrilife Extension, this Cottage Food Business Class is totally free and open to the public.

By the end of the course, you will have learned the foods that can be sold under Cottage Food Law, understand where and how foods can be sold under the Cottage Food Law, be able to recognize labeling requirements for foods sold under the Cottage Food Operation Law, and understand requirements for recipes.

The Cottage Food Business Class is happening on Monday, February 5 from 12pm to 1:30pm at the Brazos County Extension Office located at 4153 County Park Court in Bryan.

To reserve your spot, click here.

Copyright 2024 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TDCJ has issued a warrant for the arrest of parolee Christopher Morgan for failing to comply...
TDCJ searching for wanted man with ties to Bryan-College Station
Matthew Guerra, 22, and Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, were fatally shot in the head before their...
Father and son arrested in killings of pregnant woman, boyfriend just before Christmas
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Restaurant closings
Numerous restaurants closing in Bryan-College Station
The collision happened around 6:30 p.m. on N Sims Avenue near MLK.
Bryan Fire Department vehicle involved in collision with SUV

Latest News

Grab a jacket and head to Historic Downtown Bryan for some family-friendly fun.
Celebrate the start of a new year at First Friday in Downtown Bryan
Bryan wrestler stepping into the ring with WWE Superstar
Bryan wrestler stepping into the ring with WWE Superstar
register for basketball season
Calling all ballers: It’s time to register for the Brazos Valley Youth Basketball season
Making tangerine marshmallows with the team at Red Board Tavern & Table.
Making tangerine marshmallows with the team at Red Board Tavern & Table