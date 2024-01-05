Learn the laws to operate your home food business

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Before your new home-business is up and running, be sure you fully understand the Texas Cottage Food Law.

Hosted by the Brazos County Texas A&M Agrilife Extension, this Cottage Food Business Class is totally free and open to the public.

By the end of the course, you will have learned the foods that can be sold under Cottage Food Law, understand where and how foods can be sold under the Cottage Food Law, be able to recognize labeling requirements for foods sold under the Cottage Food Operation Law, and understand requirements for recipes.

The Cottage Food Business Class is happening on Monday, February 5 from 12pm to 1:30pm at the Brazos County Extension Office located at 4153 County Park Court in Bryan.

To reserve your spot, click here.

