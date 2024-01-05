New Year resolutions: Eat better in a few steps

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A recent survey reports eating better is a top 2024 resolution. Eating better falls slightly below improving fitness and losing weight.

If this is on your goal list, there are ways to incorporate better meals without spending hours in the kitchen or spending a lot of money.

Lisa Fritz with the HEB Cooking Connection shared some recipes that can be helpful.

Green Chile Baked Fish

Ingredients:

1 pound fish fillets (4 fillets tilapia, basa, cod etc.)

1 cup Cookwell & Company Green Chile Stew

½ cup shredded cheddar or colby jack cheese

Adams Reserve Hatch Ranch Seasoning

Oil or non-Stick Spray

½ cup crushed tortilla chips for garnish

Directions:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a baking sheet with foil. Spray foil with non-stick spray, if desired. Season fish with Hatch Ranch Seasoning.

Lay fish on a baking sheet and top with equal amounts of Green Chile Stew. Bake for 8 minutes.

Remove from oven and top each fillet with equal amounts of cheese. Return to oven for one minute or until cheese is melted.

Garnish with crushed tortilla chips.

Yield 4 servings.

120 calories per serving

Jerk Chicken Lettuce Wraps with Thai Peanut Sauce

Ingredients:

1 pound chicken breasts or tenders

Adams Reserve Jerk Seasoning

¼ cup coarsely chopped roasted peanuts

½ cup Pretty Thai Peanut Sauce, or to taste

1 small red bell pepper thinly sliced

4 green onions halved lengthwise, then sliced into 2-inch pieces (green and white parts)

Butter or red-leaf lettuce leaves

1 lime, cut into wedges

Cilantro for garnish

Directions:

Season chicken with jerk seasoning and pan sauté or grill chicken. Shred chicken and put in a bowl, combine with peanut sauce and peanuts.

On a platter or individual plates, arrange the lettuce leaves, red bell pepper slices, green onions, lime wedges, cilantro and shredded chicken. Assemble into wraps.

Yield: 4 servings

185 calories per serving

Grilled Trout Salad with Chimichurri Aioli

Ingredients for aioli:

½ cup light mayonnaise or mayonnaise of choice

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar, or to taste

1 ½ tablespoons Adams Reserve Chimichurri Seasoning

2 cloves fresh garlic, minced, or to taste

Salt and Pepper to taste

Combine all ingredients and chill for 20 minutes to allow the flavors to bloom.

Serve with grilled meats, roasted vegetables or as a spread for sandwiches or burgers.

Ingredients for salad:

16 fresh asparagus spears, trimmed

12 oz. fresh steelhead trout or salmon filets

Adams Reserve Chimichurri Seasoning

6 cups mixed salad greens blend

1 (14.5 ounce) can great northern beans, drained and rinsed

Steam or roast asparagus until crisp-tender. Cut into one-inch pieces, set aside.

Season fish with Chimichurri seasoning and cook in grill pan or on grill 2-2 ½ minutes per side or until fish flakes easily with a fork. Remove from heat and let stand 5 minutes. Cut into four pieces.

Directions:

To serve, divide salad among serving plates. Top with green onions, northern beans, asparagus and fish. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and drizzle with Chimichurri Aioli.

Yield: 4 servings

240 calories per serving

Pickle Chicken Wraps with Pickle Slaw

Ingredients:

1 pound chicken breasts or tenders

Adams Reserve House Seasoning

Better Way Provisions Dill Pickle Vinaigrette

Dill pickle chips

Tortilla wraps or sandwich buns of choice

Season chicken with House Seasoning, place in a zipper bag and add enough Dill Pickle Vinaigrette to cover. Marinate in refrigerator for at least 30 minutes or up to four hours.

Remove chicken from marinade and pan sauté or grill until 165 F. internal temperature is reached. Set aside. Prepare Pickle Slaw.

Pickle Slaw

1 package shredded cabbage for coleslaw

1/3 cup Better Way Provisions Pickle Vinaigrette

1/3 cup diced pickles

1/3 cup mayonnaise

¼ cup sliced green onions

¼ cup bacon bits

Adams Reserve House Rub to taste

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl, Chill before serving.

Assemble wraps or sandwiches with chicken, slaw and additional pickle slices.

Yield: 4 servings

155 calories per 4 oz. serving of chicken

½ cup slaw made with light mayonnaise, 114 calories

