Numerous restaurant closing in Bryan-College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the past month alone, KBTX has learned of the closing of at least six area restaurants and businesses.

The Brazos Valley rang in the new year learning the IHOP in College Station near campus was closing its doors.

Jamba Juice customers are met by a sign, learning it permanently closed on December 30.

On December 29, the Tipsy Trinket in Bryan said its final farewell after announcing closing plans in September.

”It’s a hard business, and we want to celebrate the ones that are successful, but sometimes they can’t all make it, especially with the many new places as they’re coming into town,” said Glen Brewer, President and CEO of the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce.

December 4, Mr. Hamburger in Bryan closed after a second shot at the Texas Avenue location.

Mad Taco announced its closure on Sunday, November 19.

World of Beer shut down over that same weekend.

“Business people come in, they take their risks. They’ve got to have income that comes in and beats their expenses and sometimes it just doesn’t happen. And with competition and new businesses, and new restaurants opening up, everyone doesn’t make it,” said Brewer.

He says he doesn’t think there is a trend or common denominator in recent closings.

“I think from the names we are looking at, you find out there are a lot of different reasons for all the different restaurants,” Brewer said.

He says some have lost leases, food and labor costs are up, and that a lot of franchises come and go.

Last shot Xpresso on Hwy 6 and William D Fitch is locked. A letter in the window says a new key can be obtained after satisfying lease requirements.

Wayback Burgers in Bryan Towne Center is temporarily closed, a sign says it’s a brief hiatus to spruce things up.

After getting a KBTX Star Plate award in July, Saints & Sinners Cafe in Bryan closed two months later.

Mad Piez, Which Wich and Muriels GF Bakery are also closed.

Brewer recommends every business owner attend the upcoming Economic Outlook Conference on January 24, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce at the Hilton College Station.

He says that’s where you’ll hear from economic experts and get a feel for what things are going to happen in 2024.

