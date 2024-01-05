UPDATE: Power restored after thousands lost power in Bryan Friday morning

BTU is investigating a power outage Friday
BTU is investigating a power outage Friday(BTU Outage Map)
By Alex Egan
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATE (11:20 a.m.): BTU said all customers affected by the outage have had their power restored.

BTU is still investigating the cause of the outage.

ORIGINAL STORY (10:35 a.m.): BTU is investigating a power outage affecting thousands of customers Friday morning.

According to the BTU outage map, nearly 5,000 customers are without power as of 10:30.

BTU posted on social media they are aware of the outage and working to determine the cause.

