Tickets on sale for Brazos County Go Texan Dance

All of the event’s proceeds go toward scholarships for high school seniors in Brazos County
By Crystal Galny
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Go Texan Committee is preparing for its biggest fundraiser of the year.

The Brazos County Go Texan Auction and Dance Scholarship Fundraiser is on Saturday, January 20 at the Brazos Center.

There will be a live and silent auction, a raffle, live music from the Risky Liver Band and dancing.

Tickets are $15 in advance at Cavender’s in College Station and Catalena Hatters in Bryan or $20 at the door.

All of the event’s proceeds go toward scholarships for high school seniors in Brazos County. In 2023, Brazos County Go Texan awarded $96,000 in scholarships to 4-H and FFA seniors.

For more information, go to brazosgotexan.com.

