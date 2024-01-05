Upcoming road closures along William J Bryan Pkwy

Upcoming projects and road closures in Brazos County
Upcoming projects and road closures in Brazos County(TxDOT)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Various paving operations are set to begin along FM 158 (William J Bryan Pkwy), beginning on Monday, Jan. 8.

The south side of the north intersection of FM 158 and Coulter Drive will be closed to reconstruct the pavement from Monday, Jan. 8, through Friday, Jan. 12.

In addition, daily road closures will be required during the asphalt paving operations around the south side of Sue Haswell Park.

The south zone of FM 158 will be closed to adjust the grade for final pavement surface from the west side of Sue Haswell Park to Coulter Drive, beginning on Wednesday, January 10, through Friday, January 12. This will be done with daily road closures during off-peak hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

There will be additional closures in the future for various sections along this corridor during paving operations due to the limited ability of the roadway width to accommodate both paving equipment and traffic.

TxDOT encourages drivers to pay attention to traffic control, work zone messaging and the workers along the roadway. TxDOT says drivers should plan for extra travel time to find alternate routes through this area during construction.

The construction along FM 158 (William J. Bryan Pkwy) from Texas Avenue to Highway 6 is expected to be completed in late 2024 or early 2025. This project is contracted to Larry Young Paving, Inc. for $17.5 million.

The purpose of the project is to improve traffic flow, pedestrian accommodations, and to improve safety and connectivity.

Copyright 2024 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TDCJ has issued a warrant for the arrest of parolee Christopher Morgan for failing to comply...
TDCJ searching for wanted man with ties to Bryan-College Station
Matthew Guerra, 22, and Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, were fatally shot in the head before their...
Father and son arrested in killings of pregnant woman, boyfriend just before Christmas
Restaurant closings
Numerous restaurants closing in Bryan-College Station
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Contractor accused of taking money from Brazos County homeowner and not finishing repairs
Contractor accused of taking money from Brazos County homeowner and not finishing repairs

Latest News

Jetta is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Jetta
Luther Street Rehab Project to begin Jan. 9
Construction for Luther Rehab Project to begin next week
Dr. Sherry Haferkamp-Watson, the Executive Director of Brazos Valley Mental Health and...
Focus at Four: Mental health resources in the Brazos Valley
One of the founders of the rescue, Mallori Girard, says as she prepares to move, she wants to...
Kitten rescue in need of volunteers as founders prepare to move away