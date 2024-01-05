We’ll take it! Another round of drought-denting rain and your rainfall reports

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Same song, second verse... Maybe not QUITE as good as the first, but still pretty good!

A good quarter to three-quarter inch rain fell across the Brazos Valley Thursday night into Friday morning, which means we can enjoy some guilt-free sunshine for a little while. After clouds clear today, we’ll see plenty of peeks of sun throughout the weekend, with some fog possible each morning, and a decent winter chill throughout.

The next chance for rain and a couple storms waits until Monday. Until then, here are some of the “official” reports and reports from you around the Brazos Valley:

RAINFALL TOTALS:

Below are rain totals from reporting stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley:

Easterwood Airport: 0.63″

Coulter Field: 0.55″

Huntsville: 1.04″

Conroe, Montgomery County Airport: 1.19″

Hearne: 0.54″

Crockett: 1.23″

Trinity: 1.12″

Centerville: 1.40″

Coldspring: 1.5″

Madisonville: 0.79″

Caldwell: 0.39″

Navasota: 0.46″

Giddings: 0.28″

Anderson: 0.83″

Cameron: 0.17″

Brenham: 0.69″

Somerville: 0.69″

Wellborn: 1.43″

South Bryan: 0.60″

Flynn: 0.5″

South Nantucket: .9″

Have a rainfall total to report? Send us an email: weather@kbtx.com

