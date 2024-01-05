We’ll take it! Another round of drought-denting rain and your rainfall reports
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Same song, second verse... Maybe not QUITE as good as the first, but still pretty good!
A good quarter to three-quarter inch rain fell across the Brazos Valley Thursday night into Friday morning, which means we can enjoy some guilt-free sunshine for a little while. After clouds clear today, we’ll see plenty of peeks of sun throughout the weekend, with some fog possible each morning, and a decent winter chill throughout.
The next chance for rain and a couple storms waits until Monday. Until then, here are some of the “official” reports and reports from you around the Brazos Valley:
RAINFALL TOTALS:
Below are rain totals from reporting stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley:
- Easterwood Airport: 0.63″
- Coulter Field: 0.55″
- Huntsville: 1.04″
- Conroe, Montgomery County Airport: 1.19″
- Hearne: 0.54″
- Crockett: 1.23″
- Trinity: 1.12″
- Centerville: 1.40″
- Coldspring: 1.5″
- Madisonville: 0.79″
- Caldwell: 0.39″
- Navasota: 0.46″
- Giddings: 0.28″
- Anderson: 0.83″
- Cameron: 0.17″
- Brenham: 0.69″
- Somerville: 0.69″
- Wellborn: 1.43″
- South Bryan: 0.60″
- Flynn: 0.5″
- South Nantucket: .9″
Have a rainfall total to report? Send us an email: weather@kbtx.com
