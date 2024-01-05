We’ll take it! Another round of drought-denting rain and your rainfall reports

Widespread rain put another dent in the drought across the Brazos Valley.
Widespread rain put another dent in the drought across the Brazos Valley.(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: Jan. 5, 2024
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Same song, second verse... Maybe not QUITE as good as the first, but still pretty good!

A good quarter to three-quarter inch rain fell across the Brazos Valley Thursday night into Friday morning, which means we can enjoy some guilt-free sunshine for a little while. After clouds clear today, we’ll see plenty of peeks of sun throughout the weekend, with some fog possible each morning, and a decent winter chill throughout.

The next chance for rain and a couple storms waits until Monday. Until then, here are some of the “official” reports and reports from you around the Brazos Valley:

RAINFALL TOTALS:

Below are rain totals from reporting stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley:

  • Easterwood Airport: 0.63″
  • Coulter Field: 0.55″
  • Huntsville: 1.04″
  • Conroe, Montgomery County Airport: 1.19″
  • Hearne: 0.54″
  • Crockett: 1.23″
  • Trinity: 1.12″
  • Centerville: 1.40″
  • Coldspring: 1.5″
  • Madisonville: 0.79″
  • Caldwell: 0.39″
  • Navasota: 0.46″
  • Giddings: 0.28″
  • Anderson: 0.83″
  • Cameron: 0.17″
  • Brenham: 0.69″
  • Somerville: 0.69″
  • Wellborn: 1.43″
  • South Bryan: 0.60″
  • Flynn: 0.5″
  • South Nantucket: .9″

Have a rainfall total to report? Send us an email: weather@kbtx.com

