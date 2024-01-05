Why January is the best time to start planning your 2024 travel

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you’re preparing to pack your bags now, in the summertime, or for the holidays, Certified Travel Advisor, Brooke Harrington, recommends starting the planning process in January.

One reason is because it’s cheaper. The closer you get to a travel date, the more expensive travel fares and hotel rooms become.

“I actually just got off the phone with a client that’s looking at December. I was like ‘you’re absolutely going to get the best price point planning in January looking forward to December’,” said Harrington.

Harrington said if you’re not sure of where you’d like to travel yet in 2024, a travel advisor can help you choose.

On the other hand, if you know exactly where you’re headed, they can help you pick the best resorts out there.

“What travel advisors really bring to the table is first-hand destination knowledge. I specialize in the Caribbean and Mexico,” said Harrington.

Harrington said booking with a travel advisor can eliminate a lot of the stress that can come along with planning a trip.

She said not all hotels and properties are created equal, so an agent can make sure you’re getting a quality place for the best price.

Harrington also said it’s best to plan early because you have a lot more options on what you can do, and there is more availability on activities and tours for your itinerary.

“Things are not booked up planning ahead of time as far as excursions and activities go,” added Harrington.

Harrington said she always has a discovery call with her clients to learn more about their interests and figure out the perfect destination for them.

