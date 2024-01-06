Allen Academy's Williams hits milestone in loss to Brazos Christian

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Allen Academy’s Mason Williams eclipsed 1000 career points Friday night in a 67-42 loss to Brazos Christian at Eagle Gym.

Williams came into the contest 3 points shy of the milestone, and the first points of the game were a three-pointer from Williams. The Rams called timeout and briefly celebrated with Buzz Williams and several Aggie basketball players in attendance. Williams finished with a team-high 15 points.

After a sluggish start, the Eagles led 33-21 at halftime and cruised to a 15-point victory.

Brazos Christian moved to 10-2 overall and will travel to Central Texas Christian on Monday.

Allen Academy falls to 10-12 and will be at St. Joseph next Tuesday for another same-town showdown.

