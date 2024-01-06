A&M Consolidated outlasts Rudder 76-65

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated outlasted a second half Rudder rally to beat the Rangers 76-65 at Tiger Gym Friday night.

Ben Formby was the leading scorer for the Tigers with 14 while Jakorey Chambers had 12.

Jaquise Martin led the Rangers with 31 points and Kwinton Wilson added 13.

Rudder is at College Station on January 9. Consol hits the road for Lake Creek also on the 9th.

Jaquise Martin (@jaquise_martin) dropped 31 points tonight 👀👏🏾



Highlights of Consol vs Rudder tonight on KBTX. pic.twitter.com/7xJumJVGDq — KBTX Sports (@kbtxsports) January 6, 2024

