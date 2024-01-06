A&M Consolidated outlasts Rudder 76-65

Highlights: Rudder vs Consol
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated outlasted a second half Rudder rally to beat the Rangers 76-65 at Tiger Gym Friday night.

Ben Formby was the leading scorer for the Tigers with 14 while Jakorey Chambers had 12.

Jaquise Martin led the Rangers with 31 points and Kwinton Wilson added 13.

Rudder is at College Station on January 9. Consol hits the road for Lake Creek also on the 9th.

