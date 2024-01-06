Bryan City Council looking at potential addition to growing downtown area

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Those who stroll downtown Bryan might notice that it’s growing and the city council is looking at a potential addition.

On Tuesday, Bryan City Council will look at funding a new cultural arts district visitor center. The location is the old Kimbell Feed building located across from Blackwater Draw Brewing Company at N Main Street and W Pruitt Street, owned by Bryan Kimbell Building LLC. The city council will decide whether or not to provide up to $250,000 worth of grant funding to the business to give it a facelift.

The building originally served as a grocery store in the 1920s and a feed and supply store from 1948 to 1962. If restored, the Kimbell Arts and Culture Space would not only showcase local talent and programs but bring state and nationally-recognized programs to the area.

If restored it would be another addition to the growing downtown area, something that Casa Rodriguez owner Debbie Rodriguez has seen firsthand.

“I’ve seen lots of growth, the Varisco building is now open to a department from A&M which I believe I was told 400 extra bodies in downtown and at the bottom we have Hush and Whisper,” Rodriguez said.

Most of the empty buildings are now filled up Rodriguez said. She added that businesses aren’t the only thing calling downtown home.

“I believe all the lofts downtown are at capacity and believe there is a new loft that is about to open soon and young professionals are wanting to come downtown,” Rodriguez said.

Not far over Texas Rose Boutique has been in downtown for around 40 years. General Manager Scott Catalena said there used to be three to four stories, but they’ve seen it grow with the reservations.

“It’s been overall great a lot more foot traffic it’s provided Bryan a place to have as a destination and I think it’s following through with that,” Catalena said. “If we are talking over the past year it’s been great with some new things coming in that I think will be good long term the only real negative is the parking.”

Catalena said the more businesses that move to downtown make it a better destination overall and it’s not a negative thing that more people are calling it home.

“Those people eat and shop downtown and more people being downtown makes it safer overall,” Catalena said. “Thirty years ago you wouldn’t be caught downtown at night anyways.”

Destination Bryan’s communication engagement manager, Christ Ortegon said they’re very fortunate to have a great downtown area to bring in new people and businesses.

“We’re very happy with the continued attendance we’ve seen specifically with First Friday as well as the rest of our event year-round,” Ortegon said. “We are very excited to build upon Hullabaloo Music Festival. We made a transition in 2022 from Hullabaloo Blues Festival to Hullabaloo Music Festival to open up to more genres.”

Those events are important to make downtown an attractive place for people to set up shop and visit, and they are happy to see more people call it home, Ortegon said.

“It definitely helps to provide that constant economic impact for downtown when you have people down here and I don’t think it’s by any accident our city leadership has done a great job with the revitalization of downtown and hopefully with us marketing the great access we have we hope to continue that growth,” Ortegon said.

To view the full agenda for Tuesday’s city council meeting click here.

Copyright 2024 KBTX. All rights reserved.