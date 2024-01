BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Over at Viking Gym, the Bryan girl’s basketball team beat Midway, 55-47, to remain undefeated in district play.

The Vikings were lead by Taler Thornton with 20 points and Avery Archer with 19.

Midway was lead by Rihyana Kinsey with 17.

Up next, Bryan is at Hutto on January 9th.

