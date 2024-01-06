Free Music Friday: Josh Calvin & the 183 South Band

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bringing the perfect blend of Blues Rock, and Neo Soul to the stage, Josh Calvin and the 183 South Band are based out of San Marcos, Texas, and are visiting Aggieland with a performance Friday.

Josh Calvin joined us on First News at Four to discuss how the show, and how he got started in music.

“You just hear different styles of music and you just try to put your own originality to it,” said Calvin.

The band’s show is from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the 3rd Floor in Bryan.

Admission is $10.

The full interview is in the above video player, and the performance is below.

