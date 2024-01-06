Governor Abbott responds to New York City lawsuit against bus companies transporting migrants

Thursday, Governor Abbott issued a statement following New York City Mayor Eric Adams...
Thursday, Governor Abbott issued a statement following New York City Mayor Eric Adams announcing a lawsuit against bus companies participating in Texas' migrant transportation mission.(KBTX)
By Heather Kovar
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - U.S. border officials have reopened four ports of entry on the southern border with Mexico. Thursday video was seen of cars lined up to enter the U.S. at Eagle Pass, Texas.

The ports were partially or fully closed after a surge of migrant crossings in December, hitting a record high of nearly 11-thousand migrants in one day.

This as governor Greg Abbott responds to the New York City lawsuit against bus companies transporting migrants.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is seeking 708-million dollars in a lawsuit against 17 charter buses and transportation companies. It’s to cover the costs for 20-months of emergency shelter and services to more than 33-thousand migrants.

Abbott calls the lawsuit baseless and says it deserves to be sanctioned.

Mayor Adams says there is a law that forbids anyone from bringing a person into new York for the purpose of making them a public charge.

“These companies have violated state law by not paying the cost of caring for these migrants. Governor Abbott’s continuing use of migrants as political pawns is not only chaotic and inhumane, but makes clear he puts politics over people,” said Mayor Adams.

Thursday Governor Abbott issued a statement following the announcement of the lawsuit.

This lawsuit is baseless and deserves to be sanctioned. It’s clear that Mayor Adams knows nothing about the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution, or about the constitutional right to travel that has been recognized by the U.S. Supreme Court. Every migrant bused or flown to New York City did so voluntarily, after having been authorized by the Biden Administration to remain in the United States. As such, they have constitutional authority to travel across the country that Mayor Adams is interfering with. If the Mayor persists in this lawsuit, he may be held legally accountable for his violations.

Governor Greg Abbott

In all, Abbott says to date more than 97,300 migrants have been bused to six U.S. locations.

Texas has bused:

  • Over 12,500 migrants to Washington, D.C. since April 2022
  • Over 35,600 migrants to New York City since August 2022
  • Over 29,400 migrants to Chicago since August 2022
  • Over 3,400 migrants to Philadelphia since November 2022
  • Over 15,000 migrants to Denver since May 18
  • Over 1,400 migrants to Los Angeles since June 14

Copyright 2024 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TDCJ has issued a warrant for the arrest of parolee Christopher Morgan for failing to comply...
TDCJ searching for wanted man with ties to Bryan-College Station
Restaurant closings
Numerous restaurants closing in Bryan-College Station
Matthew Guerra, 22, and Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, were fatally shot in the head before their...
Father and son arrested in killings of pregnant woman, boyfriend just before Christmas
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
BTU is investigating a power outage Friday
UPDATE: Power restored after thousands lost power in Bryan Friday morning

Latest News

Texas Avenue near Old Hearne Road
Lane closures on Texas Avenue to install medians
Highlights: Rudder vs Consol
Highlights: Rudder vs Consol
Those who stroll downtown Bryan might notice that it’s growing and the city council is looking...
Bryan City Council looking at potential addition to growing downtown area
Bryan Noon Lions Club Celebrates 100 years
Bryan Noon Lions Club Celebrates 100 years