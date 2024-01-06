Governor Abbott responds to New York City lawsuit against bus companies transporting migrants

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - U.S. border officials have reopened four ports of entry on the southern border with Mexico. Thursday video was seen of cars lined up to enter the U.S. at Eagle Pass, Texas.

The ports were partially or fully closed after a surge of migrant crossings in December, hitting a record high of nearly 11-thousand migrants in one day.

This as governor Greg Abbott responds to the New York City lawsuit against bus companies transporting migrants.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is seeking 708-million dollars in a lawsuit against 17 charter buses and transportation companies. It’s to cover the costs for 20-months of emergency shelter and services to more than 33-thousand migrants.

Abbott calls the lawsuit baseless and says it deserves to be sanctioned.

Mayor Adams says there is a law that forbids anyone from bringing a person into new York for the purpose of making them a public charge.

“These companies have violated state law by not paying the cost of caring for these migrants. Governor Abbott’s continuing use of migrants as political pawns is not only chaotic and inhumane, but makes clear he puts politics over people,” said Mayor Adams.

Thursday Governor Abbott issued a statement following the announcement of the lawsuit.

This lawsuit is baseless and deserves to be sanctioned. It’s clear that Mayor Adams knows nothing about the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution, or about the constitutional right to travel that has been recognized by the U.S. Supreme Court. Every migrant bused or flown to New York City did so voluntarily, after having been authorized by the Biden Administration to remain in the United States. As such, they have constitutional authority to travel across the country that Mayor Adams is interfering with. If the Mayor persists in this lawsuit, he may be held legally accountable for his violations.

In all, Abbott says to date more than 97,300 migrants have been bused to six U.S. locations.

Texas has bused:

Over 12,500 migrants to Washington, D.C. since April 2022

Over 35,600 migrants to New York City since August 2022

Over 29,400 migrants to Chicago since August 2022

Over 3,400 migrants to Philadelphia since November 2022

Over 15,000 migrants to Denver since May 18

Over 1,400 migrants to Los Angeles since June 14

