Lady Rangers rally to beat A&M Consolidated 56-50
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Lady Rangers outscored A&M Consolidated 30-25 in the second half and beat the Lady Tigers Friday night at The Armory.

Rudder got a game high 22 points from Alaina Hill as they improve to 9-9 overall and 3-2 in district play.

Rudder has won two in a row and will host College Station on Tuesday. A&M Consolidated will look to rebound on Tuesday when they will host Lake Creek.

