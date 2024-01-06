Lane closures on Texas Avenue to install medians

Texas Avenue near Old Hearne Road
Texas Avenue near Old Hearne Road(KBTX)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -On Tuesday, there will be lane closures going both directions on Texas Avenue from 15th Street to Old Hearne Road.

The inside lanes will be closed as raised medians are installed.

The work is expected to take about three weeks.

This is part of the larger intersection reconstruction project that is installing new signals at Texas Ave and State Highway 21 as well as Highway 21 and FM 974.

