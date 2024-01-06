One adult, four children die in West Virginia house fire

Five people died following a house fire in West Virginia Saturday morning.
Five people died following a house fire in West Virginia Saturday morning.(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDY COUNTY, W. Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - Five people died following a house fire in West Virginia Saturday morning.

WHSV reports the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office said a man, 28, and four children ages ranging from one to five years old died in the fire.

One woman was transported to the trauma center in Winchester.

The call came in at approximately 5 a.m. Saturday morning for a house fire on Woods Edge Road in Mathias, West Virginia.

The Mathias Volunteer Fire Department said when crews arrived to the house Saturday morning, it was fully engulfed in flames.

The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office said the cause of the fire will be ruled undetermined due to the severe amount of damage to the structure. They said no smoke alarms were found among the debris.

The victims’ bodies are being transported to the West Virginia Medical Examiners Office for autopsies and positive identification.

Copyright 2024 WHSV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant closings
Numerous restaurants closing in Bryan-College Station
BTU is investigating a power outage Friday
UPDATE: Power restored after thousands lost power in Bryan Friday morning
Contractor accused of taking money from Brazos County homeowner and not finishing repairs
Contractor accused of taking money from Brazos County homeowner and not finishing repairs
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
TDCJ has issued a warrant for the arrest of parolee Christopher Morgan for failing to comply...
TDCJ searching for wanted man with ties to Bryan-College Station

Latest News

(Source: CNN, KPTV, KATU, X, Getty Images)
Part of Alaska Airlines plane blows out, forcing emergency landing
Andy Brown, a highway equipment operator for the Brattleboro, Vt., Public Works Department,...
Residents across eastern U.S. and New England hunker down as snow, ice, freezing rain approaches
A large section of an airplane blew out in mid-air on a flight form Portland to Ontario,...
Federal officials order grounding of Boeing 737-9 Max jetliners after a plane suffers a blowout midair
FILE: Ohio’s Social Media Parental Notification Act, which would have gone into effect Jan....
Companies including Facebook, Instagram and X sue Ohio to block social media law
FILE - This photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein,...
Nearly 3,000 pages of Jeffrey Epstein documents released, but some questions remain unanswered