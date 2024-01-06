Texas A&M transfer Nic Scourton talks with KBTX

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Former Bryan Viking standout football player Nic Scourton, who recently transferred from Purdue to Texas, discussed his decision with KBTX Sports. His full interview is attached to this article.

Scourton is a 6′4 280 pound linebacker/defensive end. He started his career at Purdue where he played in 11 games this season recording 50 tackles and led the conference with ten sacks. During his two seasons with the Boilermakers, he finished with 48 solo tackles, 24 assisted tackles, and 12 sacks.

In high school Nic ranked as the No. 105 recruit in the country and a 4-star prospect by Rivals. He played in the 2022 All-American Bowl (Jan. 8, 2022), an annual bowl featuring the nation’s top 100 high school football players. He was two-time first team all-district (Texas District 12-6A) recording 136 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, eight sacks and five forced fumbles over his final two seasons of high school.

Despite the accolades in high school, Scourton felt like he was overlooked and doubted his own abilities coming out of high school.

”I kind of doubted how smart I was coming out of high school,” Scourton said. “I doubted how gifted I was. I wasn’t really sure about my talent because I was a four-star guy, but I didn’t have all those offers. I didn’t have all those schools reaching out to me. Not a lot of people come out of Bryan and prosper, so I doubted myself a lot. But now I feel like I know who I am. I know what I’m capable of and I know what my mission on this earth is to do,” Scourton added.

Copyright 2024 KBTX. All rights reserved.