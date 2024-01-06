Treat of the Day: Both CSISD Cheer teams represent the district at State

KBTX First News at Four
By Alex Egan
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Both the College Station and A&M Consolidated cheerleading squads are competing at the UIL State Championships.

The competition is happening at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

