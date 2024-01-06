Treat of the Day: Both CSISD Cheer teams represent the district at State

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Both the College Station and A&M Consolidated cheerleading squads are competing at the UIL State Championships.

The competition is happening at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

Good luck to the @ConsolHS and @CSHighSchool cheer teams competing in the UIL Spirit State Championships this weekend! 🎉📣 pic.twitter.com/ksMFnkRKqb — College Station ISD (@CSISD) January 4, 2024

