Women’s Basketball Set to Host Auburn in SEC Home Opener

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is set to host Auburn inside Reed Arena at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7 in their first home conference game of the season.

The Aggies (12-2, 0-1 SEC) are looking to bounce back from dropping the SEC opener at Georgia, 54-50, on Thursday. Texas A&M has one of the nation’s top defenses, ranking No. 2 in scoring defense (49.2) and No. 3 in in field goal percentage defense (31.5%) in the country. Texas A&M also ranks No. 4 in the nation in rebounds per game (48.8).

Endyia Rogers led the way for the Aggie offense at UGA, scoring a season-high 18 points while also adding seven rebounds and three assists. Aicha Coulibaly was the second leading scorer, putting up 13 points in the contest. With a win on Sunday, the Aggies would secure the 300th victory for the program inside Reed Arena, which opened at the start of the 1998-99 season.

Auburn (11-3, 0-1 SEC) dropped their first conference game to Tennessee with a final score of 67-75. The Tigers rank No. 11 in the nation in turnover margin (7.6).

Promotions

HOLIDAY HOOPS: Tickets beginning at $3 for kids and $5 for adults are available in advance or on gameday.

JUNIOR AGGIE CLUB GAME: Junior Aggie Club members can claim a free ticket to the game and purchase additional tickets at a discounted price.

SUNDAY FUNDAY: Purchase one full price ticket for five dollars at the Reed Arena ticket window and bring up to four kids to the game for free - only available as a walk-up sale on the day of the game.

AGGIE BASKETBALL FAN ZONE: Located at the North entry of Reed Arena, the Fan Zone includes games, giveaways, and activities for all fans opening one hour prior to tip-off.

How to Keep up

The game will be streamed on SECN with Kevin Fitzgerald and Tamika Catchings on the call. The radio call will be broadcast on 1150 AM/93.7 FM locally and worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile App. Live stats can also be followed by clicking here.

Tickets Tickets for the 2023-24 Texas A&M women’s basketball season can be purchasedat 12thmanfoundation.net.

Parking

Parking for women’s basketball games is free to the public with lot 102 designated for ADA use.

Follow the Aggies

Visit for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s basketball team on Facebook, Instagram /Threads and X by following @AggieWBB.

