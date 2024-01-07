Aggies Fall to LSU Tigers in SEC Opener

By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:38 PM CST
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas --- The Texas A&M men’s basketball fell 68-53 to the LSU Tigers in the SEC opener for both teams in front of a crowd of 10,525 on Saturday at Reed Arena.

The Aggies fell to 9-5 and 0-2 in the SEC, while the Tigers improved to 9-5 and 1-0 in league play.

Down two at halftime, the Tigers came out hot with the first eight points of the second half before the Aggies’ first bucket at the 16:57 mark. A three-point play by junior Wade Taylor IV got the Aggies within two at 11:52, but the Tigers went on a 9-0 run that the Aggies couldn’t overcome.

Taylor IV  led all scorers with 23 points and also posted six rebounds.

The Aggies took a narrow 32-30 lead into halftime with Taylor IV leading the way with 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting, including a trey. Jace Carter and Tyrece Radford chipped in four rebounds each and Hayden Hefner had a trio of assists. With the score knotted at 30-30 and the clock winding down, Hefner drew a foul with less than a second on the clock and hit a pair of free throws for the two-point advantage at halftime.

