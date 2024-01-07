Authorities looking for a missing juvenile out of Robertson County
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - According to Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley, a 15-year-old year has been reported missing to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.
They say Cardasha Denise Crockett was last seen around 11:00 pm Friday in the 300 block of Cedar Creek Road in Hearne.
She is described as 5′3, 175 pounds, black hair hair with long braids and brown eyes.
Her nickname is Daisy and she normally wears glasses.
If you have any information you are asked to contact the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office at 979-828-3299.
Copyright 2024 KBTX. All rights reserved.