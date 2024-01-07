DEGALLERY holds its first, First Saturday of the year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Artists and art enthusiasts alike gathered at DEGALLERY in Bryan on Saturday to participate in the business’s First Saturday of the year.

First Saturday is a monthly event that allows local artists to market and display their work as well as give people an opportunity to ask questions. DEGALLERY also offers classes for kids along with discounts on art. Owner Dary Dega said they have been putting the event on for four years already.

The event is open to any artist of any medium or level. That includes jewelry makers, wood makers, crafters and even kids.

“It’s very important for our local artists as an opportunity to advertise ourselves and sell the art,” Dega said. “A lot of markets around BCS are more farmers markets, not art markets, so we have a lot of people come in specifically to purchase art, see regional art, and talk with artists directly.”

Dega said she was surprised about the good turnout of art lovers, collectors, and sales as they kicked off the new year.

“We have people from Dallas and from another area who visited us,” Dega said. “It’s wonderful. I’m happy a lot of vendors have sales and I’m glad I have a lot of new tourists, and also kids who attend our classes. I am glad we make people happy and it’s not just entertainment it’s education.”

DEGALLERY has a lot of plans for 2024 including its big events. Dega said something the business would like to do is to increase the size of its art market and provide more crafting programs for kids and adults along with adding more classes.

“My wish is that more people start to do art,” Dega said. “I wish a lot of teenagers would think of art not as a hobby, but as a very important thing in their life. Even adults, even retired adults find some good hobbies, and time here. My wish and goal is to increase art in our community here.”

Those interested can learn more about DEGALLERY at this link.

Copyright 2024 KBTX. All rights reserved.