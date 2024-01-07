DPS investigating two-vehicle fatality in Grimes County

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety says it is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that happened on State Highway 6 and County Rd. 317.

According to DPS, the crash happened on Friday at 9 p.m. They say a Honda Civic was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 6 when it struck a Ford F-350 traveling southbound head-on.

The driver of the Honda, Lauren Sadoski, 24, of Wallis, was killed in the accident and pronounced dead on the scene. The Driver of the Ford, Paul Steve, 26, of Cypress, had suspected serious injuries and was transported to CHI St. Joesph Regional Health Hospital.

DPS says the investigation is ongoing.

