First United Methodist Church holds first grocery drive of the year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cars lined up outside of First United Methodist Church in College Station to receive a box of free groceries Saturday morning.

It was for the Church’s Grocery Giveaway which is held the first Saturday of every month. The event started last year in June and it is a partnership with Brazos Valley Food Bank.

Pastor Kefentse Risher said the number of people they serve varies, but it was around 300 people in December and they expected that number to be about the same on Saturday.

“We average about 300 each and every time we do it,” Risher said. “It feels good to be able to fulfill a need for the community. We want to be thirty percent of complete health for Bryan College Station and this is one attempt, one meaningful ministry that pushes us towards that particular goal.”

Those looking to volunteer don’t need to sign up or even be a member of the church, Risher said.

“All you have to have is a willing heart to serve the community,” Risher said. “If you have a willing heart and you wanted to volunteer feel free to come out. If you are in need of groceries feel free to come on out and we will make sure you get served.”

The church is located at 1125 Wellborn Rd.

