Grimes County Sheriff’s office responses to hostage situation

(MGN)
By Tyler Hoskins, Heather Kovar and Anna Maynard
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDIAS, Texas (KBTX) - A man is under arrest and two children were safely removed from a home in Bedias following a hostage situation Saturday.

Mark Anthony Regino is charged with two counts of Unlawful Restraint of a child under the age of 17 exposing them to substantial risk of serious bodily injury, third degree felonies.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 1500 block of Stone Street to conduct a welfare concern.

Upon arrival, the Sheriff’s Office says deputies attempted to make contact with a barricaded subject with children in the house, whom he refused to release when requested by family and police. Suspect was in possession of a firearm.

With the assistance of Brazos County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, Texas Department of Public Safety Hostage Negotiation Team, and Texas Rangers, the children were safely removed.

Regino was taken into custody around 3:00 pm and taken to the Grimes County Jail.

Investigators are continuing their investigation.

Copyright 2024 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant closings
Numerous restaurants closing in Bryan-College Station
BTU is investigating a power outage Friday
UPDATE: Power restored after thousands lost power in Bryan Friday morning
Contractor accused of taking money from Brazos County homeowner and not finishing repairs
Contractor accused of taking money from Brazos County homeowner and not finishing repairs
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
TDCJ has issued a warrant for the arrest of parolee Christopher Morgan for failing to comply...
TDCJ searching for wanted man with ties to Bryan-College Station

Latest News

DPS investigating two-vehicle fatality in Grimes County
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Iola
Saturday Evening Weather Update - January 6
Nic Scourton KBTX interview