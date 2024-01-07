Grimes County Sheriff’s office responses to hostage situation

BEDIAS, Texas (KBTX) - A man is under arrest and two children were safely removed from a home in Bedias following a hostage situation Saturday.

Mark Anthony Regino is charged with two counts of Unlawful Restraint of a child under the age of 17 exposing them to substantial risk of serious bodily injury, third degree felonies.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 1500 block of Stone Street to conduct a welfare concern.

Upon arrival, the Sheriff’s Office says deputies attempted to make contact with a barricaded subject with children in the house, whom he refused to release when requested by family and police. Suspect was in possession of a firearm.

With the assistance of Brazos County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, Texas Department of Public Safety Hostage Negotiation Team, and Texas Rangers, the children were safely removed.

Regino was taken into custody around 3:00 pm and taken to the Grimes County Jail.

Investigators are continuing their investigation.

