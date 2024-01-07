Hearne Police looking for missing teen

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -According to the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley, a teenager has been reported missing to the Hearne Police Department.

17-year-old Isabella Bermudez was last seen around 6:30 am on Saturday in the 400 block of E Second St, in Hearne.

Police indicate she might be in a blue 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Texas license plate JVG 4972.

Authorities believe that she is at risk of death or serious bodily injury. If spotted do not approach, contact local law enforcement.

If you have information contact the Hearne Police Department at (979) 279-5333

