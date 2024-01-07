Kats fight off Louisiana Tech in CUSA opener

Sam Houston State Basketball
Sam Houston State Basketball(KBTX)
By Sam Houston Athletics Communications
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE — Lamar Wilkerson hit some clutch shots down the stretch to lead Sam Houston to an 81-77 victory over Louisiana Tech in the Conference USA opener at Johnson Coliseum on Saturday.

The Bearkats (8-8, 1-0) let a halftime lead slip away when the Bulldogs (10-6, 0-1) went on an 8-2 run to take a 48-45 lead. Sam Houston fought back and tied it at 52 when Jaden Ray knocked down a 3-pointer six minutes into the half.

It was a battle from there.

The Kats retook the lead for the first time since the opening minutes of the second half at 61-59 when Wilkerson ran the length of the court and laid a shot off the glass around the nine-minute mark.

Sam Houston began to put some distance between itself and Louisiana Tech when another 3 by Wilkerson fell to make it 72-66. Davon Barnes would hit a baseline jumper and Wilkerson would too in the closing minutes as the Bearkats were able to hold on for the win.

Wilkerson scored 24 points, one shy of his career high. Barnes finished with 15 points, and Marcus Boykin was solid off the bench with 11. Souleymane Doumbia and Ray each scored seven points.

The Bearkats tried to run away with the game in the first half. Sam Houston went on top 32-22 on a 3 by Boykin to cap a 10-3 run at the 7:43 mark.

Louisiana Tech got hot from behind the arc to stomp out the spark. The Bulldogs hit three shots from long range to eventually come back and take a 37-35 advantage.

Wilkerson got Sam Houston cooking again when he followed with consecutive 3-pointers made to retake the lead at 43-40 going into the break.

Copyright 2024 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant closings
Numerous restaurants closing in Bryan-College Station
BTU is investigating a power outage Friday
UPDATE: Power restored after thousands lost power in Bryan Friday morning
Contractor accused of taking money from Brazos County homeowner and not finishing repairs
Contractor accused of taking money from Brazos County homeowner and not finishing repairs
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
TDCJ has issued a warrant for the arrest of parolee Christopher Morgan for failing to comply...
TDCJ searching for wanted man with ties to Bryan-College Station

Latest News

Texas A&M transfer and former Bryan Viking Nic Scourton
Texas A&M transfer Nic Scourton talks with KBTX
Women’s Basketball Set to Host Auburn in SEC Home Opener
Lady Rangers rally to beat A&M Consolidated 56-50
Highlights: Rudder vs Consol
Highlights: Rudder vs Consol