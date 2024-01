IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - A motorcyclist was killed Friday night in Iola.

According to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Highway 30. The crash involved a pickup truck.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he died. No word on the condition of the truck driver.

Names have not been released.

