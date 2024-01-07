Severe Weather Possible on Monday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a lovely, quiet weekend across the Brazos Valley, Monday looks to be much rowdier.

THE SETUP

A robust low pressure system will track into the Lone Star State from west to east on Monday, dragging a cold front along with it. As this front pushes closer to the Brazos Valley, the environment could become conducive to producing storms. The Storm Prediction Center holds most of the Brazos at an isolated risk (level 1/5) to see severe weather on Monday, but the very southern edge of our area is included in a scattered risk (level 2/5). While the severe risk is not all that overwhelming, all of the ingredients will be present to make for a messy start to the work week.

SPC Outlook Monday - Jan 8 (kbtx)

FACTORS AT PLAY

While there are several parameters in favor of producing strong to severe storms (i.e. lift, moisture, instability, shear, etc.), there are also a few limiting factors that could work to hinder storm development. The higher levels of instability and helicity (the potential for spin) will be more prevalent in the southwestern stretches of our region, whereas the higher shear values will be found further to the northeast. With these ingredients “out-of-sync”, it will be more difficult for severe storms to fire off, though not impossible. Another potentially limiting factor is early morning rain. If rain moves in early, it could limit daytime heating in the afternoon, which would make the environment more stable, and therefore, less conducive to producing storms.

TIMELINE

As of Saturday evening, model data indicates we could expect to see our first round of showers and storms between 6:00am and 9:00am Monday morning. Pinpoint Radar keeps the morning chance for severe weather scattered, with a few isolated intense cells capable of producing all severe hazards:

Damaging, strong wind in excess of 40-60mph



Pocket change sized hail



Frequent lightning



A tornado or two

While there is still finetuning to do in terms of timing, it looks like a more organized line of intense storms will push through the Brazos Valley later in the day. One of our high resolution models moves the line into our central counties closer to 1:00pm, tracking to the southeast, and exiting the Brazos Valley by 7:00pm. Another model has the line pushing through around 6:00pm and exiting to the southeast by 9:00pm. We will continue to monitor the timing of the front to give us a better idea of when we can expect that secondary line of storms to move into our area. Regardless of timing, similar to the morning storms, all severe weather hazards are possible with this line as well, however our main concern will be strong winds. Once the front exits the region, we could see some lingering showers and storms, but the severe threat will come to an end.

Sunday is going to be another beautiful day to get outside and enjoy the weather, before rain and storms roll in to kick off the work week. Monday could bring severe weather to the Brazos Valley, here's what you need to know: pic.twitter.com/zlyP4aIzRm — Berkeley Taylor (@KBTXBerkeley) January 7, 2024

AFTER THE STORMS

Before, during, and after the passing of the aforementioned low pressure system, our local pressure gradient will tighten significantly. The pressure gradient is the driving force for our wind speeds, so as it tightens on Monday, we expect winds sustained between 10-20mph, with gusts 25mph+ possible. Tuesday will be even breezier, with winds sustained between 20-25mph, and gusting up to 40mph. Tuesday’s winds will be post-frontal, meaning they will be northerly, so expect wind chill to be a factor most of the day. Winds will gradually reside on Wednesday, but gusts up to 25mph will still be possible. Now is the time to bring outdoor furniture and trashcans inside before you lose them to your neighbor.

