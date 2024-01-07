Strays land in doghouse after causing an estimated $350K in damage to cars at Houston dealership

By By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HOUSTON (AP) — A pair of strays have landed in the doghouse after being caught on video causing more than a quarter-million dollars’ worth of damage at a Houston car dealership.

One dog, described as a bull terrier mix, was captured in early December, and the second, whose breed was not immediately known, was caught Dec. 31, KTRK-TV reported. Both dogs are being held by the Houston animal control shelter, BARC.

The dogs were captured on surveillance video scratching the paint and tearing the bumpers off of vehicles in the lot at G Motors, according to the dealership's finance manager, Imran Haq. They caused an estimated $350,000 in damage.

Haq and sales manager Gaby Fakhoury contacted BARC when the attacks began in November. They believe the dogs entered the lot by crawling under a fence and that they were chasing stray cats that were hiding under the vehicles.

“We have never seen something like this — dogs attacking cars and causing damage,” Fakhoury told KTRK.

A man who answered a call Friday to G Motors, which sells used vehicles, declined to give his name or comment.

″(I) just want all my customers to know that everything is taken cared of, and you know, we feel for these dogs, to be honest," Fakhoury told the TV station. “But they are in good hands, so we don’t have to worry about them right now. They can be adopted, or whatever the city of Houston wants to do.”

The first dog to be captured, named Dasher, has been deemed healthy, shows no signs of aggression and is adoptable, a BARC spokesperson told KTRK. The other dog is still being evaluated.

An Italian village made headlines last month after police determined that a dog with gum disease was responsible for slashing the tires of several parked cars over a matter of months.

