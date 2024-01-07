Wind Advisory in effect for the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Wind Advisory has been issued for portions of the Brazos Valley from 6:00am Monday through 6:00pm Tuesday.

WHAT

25-30 mph wind speeds are forecast for both Monday and Tuesday, with gusts up to 45 mph expected. These winds will begin gusting out of the southeast before a cold front flips them to become northwesterly.

Forecast Wind Gusts: Jan 8th-9th (kbtx)

WHEN

The Wind Advisory will begin 6:00am Monday and continue through 6:00pm Tuesday.

WHERE

All Counties except Lee are included in this Wind Advisory. Although Lee County is not included in the advisory, windy conditions will still be prevalent.

IMPACTS

Gusting winds will likely blow around any unsecured objects (i.e. trashcans, outdoor furniture, etc.). Winds could also down tree limbs and cause power outages around the area. It is also worth noting, that due to the direction of these winds, allergens such as cedar will likely increase.

DETAILS

A low pressure system is forecast to track into the Lone Star State early Monday morning, causing our local pressure gradient to tighten significantly. The pressure gradient is the driving force for our wind speeds, so as it tightens on Monday, we expect winds sustained between 15-25 mph, with gusts 35 mph+ possible. Tuesday will be even breezier, with winds sustained between 25-30 mph, and gusting up to 45 mph. Tuesday’s winds will be post-frontal, meaning they will be northerly, so expect wind chill to be a factor most of the day. Winds will gradually reside on Wednesday, but gusts up to 25 mph will still be possible.

PREPARATION

With gusts up to 45 mph possible, it is important that you bring in any loose/unsecured items you may have in your yard, such as outdoor furniture, trash cans, and holiday décor. It also a good idea to take it slow on the roads, and to exercise caution while driving. You may also want to keep the allergy medications handy, because as breezy winds shift to become northwesterly, we will likely see an increase in allergens like cedar.

Wind Advisory Headlines: Jan 8th-9th (kbtx)

