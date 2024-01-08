Aggies headed to Auburn to battle red hot Tigers Tuesday
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Aggies Seek First Top 25 Win Against Streaking Auburn Tigers
AUBURN, Ala. --- The Texas A&M men’s basketball team faces one of the hottest teams in college basketball as the Aggies try to get back on the winning track against the Auburn Tigers at 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Neville Arena.
- Coming off a 68-53 loss to LSU last Saturday, the Aggies will be seeking to tally its first ranked win of the year against the Auburn Tigers, who enter the game on a 7-game winning streak and are undefeated at home. Texas A&M lost narrow decisions to then-No. 19 FAU and No. 4 Houston.
- The Aggies are 5-1 vs. Auburn during the Buzz Williams era and have won the last three meetings, including a sweep of last year’s home-and-home with the Tigers.
- Texas A&M leads the all-time series with Auburn, 15-6, including a 12-4 advantage since joining the SEC for the 2012-13 season.
TV/RADIO INFORMATION
- The game will be televised on ESPN2 with Tom Hart (play-by-play) and former Duke hoops legend Jay Williams (analyst) on the call.
- The matchup airs on the Texas A&M Radio Network, locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM or worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile App with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton describing the action.
MILESTONES TO WATCH
- Wade Taylor IV will play in his 90th career game vs. AU and become the seventh current Aggie to tally 90+ DI games, joining Tyrece Radford (134), Eli Lawrence (132), Wildens Leveque (121), Henry Coleman III (106), Andersson Garcia (92) and Hayden Hefner (90).
- Third-year Aggies Taylor IV (347), Radford (346) and Coleman III (339) are within range of 350 field goals in the maroon and white.
TRENDS AND NOTABLES
- The Aggies are No. 40 in the NET and have a 3-3 record against Quad 1 opponents.
- Despite a subpar offensive rebounding result vs. LSU, the Aggies remain the nation’s top offensive rebounding team (18.3/G) and average more than 2.0 offensive rebounds/game than any other DI team.
- The Aggies lost the offensive rebounding battle for just the second time this season, 14-13, vs. LSU while managing a season-low 3 second-chance points.
- Texas A&M fell from 46.1 to 44.8 in offensive rebounding percentage after the LSU game, but remains No. 1 nationally. The team’s adjusted offensive efficiency dropped by over two points and fell from No. 5 to No. 20, according to Kenpom.com.
- Wade Taylor IV’s 18.0 scoring average ranks No. 2 nationally among DI players that have also posted more than 50 assists and 30 steals.
- Henry Coleman III, Johni Broome (AUB) and Tyrese Samuel (UF) are the only SEC players averaging 10+ points/8+ rebounds/G.
- Andersson Garcia is slashing 8.3 pts/5.3 O-reb/12.0 reb/33:00 min/G as a starter the last 3 games after 4.3/3.7/7.4./26:30 off the bench in the first 11 games.
- Tyrece Radford has averaged 11.0 pts/5.5 rebs in 2 games since full-time return from injury suffered at ESPN Events Invitational over Thanksgiving week.
- Hayden Hefner has averaged 5.9 3FGA/G over his last 9 games (34.0%) after averaging just 3.0 3FGA in the first 5 games (40.0%).
- Since earning just 21 total FTA in 2 games vs. UVa (11/29) and DePaul (12/6), the Aggies have averaged 29.6 FTA in their last 5 games.
Copyright 2024 KBTX. All rights reserved.