College Station police respond to reports of gunfire Saturday night, vehicle hit

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Police in College Station responded to the area of Harvey Road and Texas Avenue Saturday night for reports of gunshots being fired in the area.

The incident happened around 10 p.m., and no injuries were reported.

Police say that after arriving at the scene, they found one vehicle that appeared to have been struck by gunfire.

College Station Police state that the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 979-764-3600.

