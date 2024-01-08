Roadwork Alert: lane closures to take place on Texas Avenue near Highway 21 starting Monday

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Get ready for some more changes on Texas Avenue! Starting Monday TxDOT and its contractor will be working on installing raised medians, leading to inside lane closures in both directions from 15th Street to Old Hearne Road.

TxDot says this is part of a bigger project improving the intersections at Texas Ave/SH 21 and SH 21/FM 974, including new signals. The construction by Larry Young Paving is a $4.2 million initiative.

Officials say you should expect these lane closures to last about three weeks, wrapping up in late January. TxDOT and the contractor say they appreciate everyone’s patience during this time.

