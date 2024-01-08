TEEX’s NERRTC celebrates 25 years, training over one million participants

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -For the past 25 years, TEEX’s National Emergency Response and Recovery Training Center has been at the forefront of preparing first responders.

Recently, the center marked a significant milestone, having successfully trained over one million individuals in areas such as incident management, disaster recovery, and hazardous materials response.

At the helm of this vital institution is Jesse Watkins, the center’s director.

“If we can impact one person that goes out and saves a life, then it’s worth everything because you can’t put a price tag on someone’s life,” emphasized Watkins.

Established by the U.S. Congress in 1998, NERRTC gained prominence following the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. Since then, the center has embraced an all-hazards approach, establishing a nationwide standard for disaster response and generously providing free training to agencies, all in the name of safeguarding our communities.

“We have so many customers out there that rely on what we do every day. A lot of them don’t have the funding to go and get this training on their own. We’re reaching underserved communities that cannot afford training and large metropolitan areas overwhelmed by their training needs,” added Watkins. “We’re getting into underserved communities that definitely cannot afford to get training, and also large metropolitan areas that are just overwhelmed by the amount of training that they need. I feel like our impact is seriously significant across the country, and I think that’s evident by the customers that we have that keep coming back over and over and over again, asking us to please help them.”

For the TEEX team, witnessing their training in action and hearing success stories is immensely rewarding.

“We’ve had incidents where missing persons were found through the skills we imparted—testimonials that underscore the vital and critical nature of our training,” shared Watkins.

Watkins recalls receiving an email from program participants a week after Hurricane Sandy that crippled the east coast in late October of 2012.

“They finished the training, they went back to their location. A week later, Hurricane Sandy hit, and we got an email from them saying Everything you taught us in class. I applied that next week during that response to that disaster,” said Watkins.

In a nation continually striving to stay ahead of emerging threats, the last 25 years testify to TEEX’s success in staying prepared.

“Hopefully, we have as much success over the next 25 years, if not more, than we’ve had this past 25,” said Watkins. “What I’m really looking at now is sustaining the training we have, keeping it robust, and incorporating new and evolving threats across the country into our programs,” Watkins concluded, echoing TEEX’s commitment to staying ahead in the face of emerging challenges.

