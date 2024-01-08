Texas A&M-Commerce visits New Orleans following Brewer’s 32-point game

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-8, 0-1 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (5-9, 0-1 Southland)

New Orleans; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Commerce visits the New Orleans Privateers after Jerome Brewer Jr. scored 32 points in Texas A&M-Commerce's 73-67 loss to the McNeese Cowboys.

The Privateers are 4-1 in home games. New Orleans is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Lions are 0-1 in Southland play. Texas A&M-Commerce is 3-8 against opponents with a winning record.

New Orleans' average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Texas A&M-Commerce gives up. Texas A&M-Commerce averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game New Orleans allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Johnson is averaging 20.7 points and 4.1 assists for the Privateers.

Brewer is averaging 14.9 points for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 3-7, averaging 69.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 81.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Texas prepares for multiple weather threats over the next several days
DPS investigating two-vehicle fatality in Grimes County
Restaurant closings
Numerous restaurants closing in Bryan-College Station
Grimes County Sheriff’s office responses to hostage situation
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Iola

Latest News

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 2 Washington for CFP title caps season of realignment, transfers and Harbaugh
Texans win AFC South for first time since 2019 with Jacksonville’s loss to Tennessee
NBA: San Antonio Spurs
Jarrett Allen has 29 points and 16 rebounds, Cavaliers hold off Spurs 117-115
Stars take losing streak into game against the Wild