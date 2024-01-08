TXDOT announces cable barrier project in Burleson County

By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALDWELL-COOKS POINT, Texas (KBTX) - TxDOT will begin construction on a cable barrier project on Monday which will be added along State Highway 21, between County Road 213 and the Brazos River.

According to TxDOT, there will be daily lane closures during the installation process, so they suggest drivers plan for extra travel time.

The $1.08 million project is contracted to Massana Construction, Inc. It’s expected to be finished by the end of the year.

