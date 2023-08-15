CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 38th annual Kolache Fest and Car Show in Burleson County on Sept 9.

The car show will include awards in several categories and the festival will have plenty of food.

“Registration is at 8 a.m., and the awards will be handed out around 12:30 p.m.,” said Susan Mott, a member of the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce.

The event is taking place at Davidson Creek Park.

Admission is free, they’re encouraging everyone to come out and have a great time.

Click here to learn more or register for the event.