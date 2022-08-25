COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -According to BigCommerce, a NASDAQ-listed e-commerce platform that provides software as a service to retailers, 61% of business-to-business transactions start online.

It’s not just businesses doing all the online shopping.

Studies show that the number of people shopping online is steadily increasing year by year.

In 2020, over 1.79 billion people made at least one purchase over the internet.

When moving items like furniture, oversized supplies, or vehicles across the county, many turn to online websites that connect shippers with customers. The big question is who’s responsible for your items should they get lost or damaged?

One Bryan-College Station business found out the answer to that question the hard way.

Edwina Adams is the founder of Clean R Cans, a veteran and women-owned and operated business that provides automated trash can cleaning services.

This year marks the company’s 8th year in business. Adams recently purchased a new truck to add to the company’s fleet to meet the demand for increased services. Adams hired a vendor to make a routine trip from College Station to Miami to have her truck outfitted with equipment for her business.

In just 200 miles of the over 1,200-mile trip, an accident occurred, and when the company hauling her truck had a rollover accident in Lake Charles, LA. Fortunately, no one was injured but her truck wasn’t so lucky. Now Admas is warning others to use caution when using third-party websites and marketplaces for services like transporting vehicles.

“This was a real kick you know to us and I was super excited. Finally, after eight years we were adding a truck, and then this happened,” said Adams. “I didn’t even know where our truck was for five days. I only found it because I’m a bit tenacious and I kept tracking down additional information and finally found it myself.”

Adams says despite doing homework on the online company providing the referrals she says customers should be cautious when using these services.

Katie Galen, regional director for the BBB says you can never do enough vetting and research on a company, especially when expensive possessions are involved.

“Even if it’s a legitimate third party that you’re using and they’re kind of vouching for someone don’t really take their word for it. You kind of want to take it a step further, that’s kind of our responsibility as consumers,” said Galen.

Galen says when using transport companies you should always check for licenses and permits. According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration companies that operate commercial vehicles transporting passengers or hauling cargo in interstate commerce must be registered with the FMCSA and must have a USDOT Number. The USDOT Number serves as a unique identifier when collecting and monitoring a company’s safety information acquired during audits, compliance reviews, crash investigations, and inspections. Galen says you should always ask to see documents like proof of insurance.

“As the consumer definitely asks those questions,” said Galen. “Don’t be embarrassed to ask. Don’t feel like you know the business is gonna be upset if you ask. If they’re upset that you’re asking those questions you probably don’t want to do business with them.”

Adams says if she’s ever in the same position she would handle things differently.

“If I were to do it again, what I would do is not only get their word of mouth and the secondaries website word of mouth I would perhaps have them sign something that says the vehicle they’re towing with is included on their insurance policy,” said Adams.

Galen says the business search tool and scam tracker on the Better Business Bureau’s website and Google are great places to start investigating any company that you choose to conduct business with.

