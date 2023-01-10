BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The 88th Texas Legislature convenes Tuesday at the state capitol in Austin, and business leaders are already fine-tuning their plans to present to lawmakers.

For lawmakers, a new session means new priorities that they’ll have to iron out. The Texas Legislature will have 140 days during its regular session, in which they will have to balance the budget and allocate millions of surplus dollars. Bryan-College Station businesses and local governments are hoping more funding comes their way than in previous years.

Chamber Board Chair, Jason Cornelius says it’s important that they continue to take a proactive approach to ensure that those who represent the community locally and nationally know the impact businesses have on the economy.

The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce will present lawmakers with its state legislative action plan next month in Austin.

The plan addresses priorities that business owners and leaders say are important for them to thrive.

“We haven’t been now in four years, and to be able to get in front of our legislators and speak on behalf of our entire community, primarily the business community. But again, that delegation is going to have people from both of our cities, our county, A&M, and the school districts,” said Cornelius.

Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce Legislative Action Plan Trip to state capitol. (KBTX)

Legislative priorities for the chamber include economic development, healthcare, transportation, and workforce development.

“Our chamber has a legislative affairs committee specifically put together to have a legislative action plan that we put forth and present to all the legislators that we can get in front of with specific ideas that are meant to be on behalf of our local businesses in our community,” said Cornelius.

Wade Beckman, Immediate Past Chair for the chamber of commerce says the plan focuses a lot on initiatives that helped pulled businesses through the pandemic, some of which are even more crucial going forward.

“The outlook for revenues in a growth town like this continues to be very good,” said Beckman. “ We’re hoping that we can get over some of the humps and challenges.”

Beckman says humps and challenges like worker shortages are being seen across the state and country.

Both Beckman and Cornelius say the chamber wants lawmakers to maintain funding for training programs. They say these programs will allow communities and the state to be competitive when trying to attract new businesses.

“Whether that be through the Texas Workforce Commission, or thorough Blinn, or through A&M to incentivize folks, and to teach folks, not just careers but trades and all the needs that are out there,” Beckman said.

“As we are attracting new business and also working with established businesses, the best way to keep them in the best state is to make sure that we have a trained and educated workforce,” said Cornelius.