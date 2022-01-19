Established in 1967, The Bryan-College Station Regional Association of REALTORS® is the home for approximately 1,300 REALTORS® & Affiliates from across Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, & Robertson Counties. BCSRAOR is actively engaged in the community through philanthropic work, political advocacy, community involvement, and public education. BCSRAOR also wholly owns the Bryan-College Station Multiple Listing Service, which serves as the main MLS for the region with approximately 1,500 subscribers and over 3,000 listings on the market.

Mission Statement:

The Bryan-College Station Regional Association of REALTORS® is a trusted resource for our members’ success and an advocate for the communities we serve.

Address: 1901 Greenfield Plaza, Bryan, TX 77802

Phone: (979) 846-3751

Website: https://www.bcsrealtor.com/