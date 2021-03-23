BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tuesday begins the first day of the Brazos County Youth Livestock Show.

This is a comeback event after last year’s was canceled due to the pandemic. Throughout the week, young farmers will showcase their stock in hopes of walking away with scholarships and a few bragging rights.

There will be a series of contests every day, ending Saturday, with the premium auction and announcement of the scholarship winners.

For a full list of the schedule, you can click here.

