BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The coronavirus pandemic has hit everyone, but especially small businesses. Many small businesses, including those in the Brazos Valley, applied for a Paycheck Protection Program loan.

The PPP offered a loan “designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll,” according the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) website. The loans will be forgiven if all employee retention criteria are met, and the funds are used for eligible expenses. The SBA released information on the businesses that received a PPP loan.

1,323 businesses in the Brazos Valley applied for and received a PPP loan. Brazos Valley businesses that got a PPP loan were able to retain 65,287 jobs, according to the SBA.

Click through the interactive graphs to learn more about how Brazos Valley businesses benefited from this loan program.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.