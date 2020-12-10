COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan and College Station are leading the nation in losing the local workforce according to a LinkedIn study.

The popular job website releases a monthly report called the “Economic Graph” that shows which U.S. cities are gaining and losing the most people in their workforce. Bryan-College Station has led the list for quite some time.

According to LinkedIn for every 10,000 LinkedIn members in the Bryan College Station area roughly 270 people have left in the past year. Local economists say this report doesn’t give the full picture of the migration numbers for the area.

Dr. Dennis Jansen, an economics professor at Texas A&M University, says the report released by LinkedIn is true to an extent but shouldn’t be taken out of context. Jansen says the list is primarily made up of college towns.

“Bryan College Station is on top of that list because of Texas A&M University and because we are a big college town,” said Jansen.

Looking at the data used for the report helps for interpreting the departures.

“LinkedIn is calculating the number of members of LinkedIn that have moved in versus moved out of our area,” said Jansen. “Students come here, they’re not members of LinkedIn then they sign up while they’re here and they move out and LinkedIn counts them as moving out and that’s a phenomenon of having a big college population in a town.”

Holly Huddleston, the Brazos Valley regional manager at Spherion staffing, says the number of jobs is slowly increasing.

“We’re not back to where we were in 2019 but we feel that we’re moving in a more positive direction,” said Huddleston.

She offers this advice for job seekers

“Make sure your resume is updated, that you are prepared to look for work in a virtual world using online resources for looking for jobs and conducting interviews and maximize your online and personal networks,” said Huddleston.

Huddleston says the staffing service is currently recruiting for manufacturing, administrative, bio-health, and some hospitality positions.

As far as the job outlook for the Bryan College Station area Jansen says he remains hopeful for the future.

“Things are getting better but they’re far from back to normal, so we’re getting better but we still got a long way to go,” said Jansen.

