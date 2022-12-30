BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple agencies are searching for a suspect who shot a Bryan Police Officer late Thursday night.

The officer reportedly attempted to perform a traffic stop near Wayside Drive and Avondale Avenue in Bryan, when the suspect ran away on foot. Police say when the officer pursued, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired. The officer was hit but did not return fire.

The suspect then returned to the patrol car and fled the scene in it. Police later found the patrol car in the 2000 block of Fountain Avenue.

Multiple agencies are attempting to locate the suspect, and investigating at multiple scenes.

The officer who was shot had to be taken to the hospital but is in stable condition.